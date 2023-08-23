Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM Start)

Wednesday, August 23, 2023lGame # 50 (116)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (21-28, 52-62) at Dayton Dragons (26-23, 59-56)

RH Jacob Watters (2-8, 6.07) vs. RH Chris McElvain (1-1, 4.99)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 5, Lansing 4. The Dragons erased a 4-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth for their fourth walk-off win of the season. Jack Rogers hit a two-run home run in the eighth to pull the Dragons within one, and Dayton scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth on a dropped fly ball. The win marked the first time since May 1, 2018, that the Dragons rallied from a deficit of at least four runs at the end of the seventh inning to win (they trailed Burlington 8-3 after 7; won 10-8 in 10 innings-2-run home run by Jose (Garcia) Barrero in top of 10th to break 8-8 tie).

Current Series (August 22-27 vs. Lansing): Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .242 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 1 home run; 0 stolen bases; 4.00 ERA; 1 error.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, three and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with 17 games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

In 2022, the Dragons had six players reach double-figures in home runs for the first time in franchise history (Elly De La Cruz, Austin Hendrick, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Rece Hinds). In 2023, five Dragons players have reached double-figures (Mat Nelson, Ruben Ibarra, Jack Rogers, Edwin Arroyo, Austin Hendrick) and two more are close (Tyler Callihan and Justice Thompson have eight).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 20 games is batting .347, collecting six home runs, two triples, six doubles, 21 RBI, while slugging .720 with an OPS of 1.150. That OPS since July 28 is fourth among all full-season minor league players below the Triple-A level (90 teams).

Edwin Arroyo in his last 33 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .313 with 18 RBI, 18 extra base hits, and 15 stolen bases with an OPS of .947. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 67 games and is batting .297 with seven home runs, 23 stolen bases, and an .885 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .256.

Ruben Ibarra has a seven-game hitting streak, batting .370 (10 for 27) with a home run and two doubles along with six runs batted in.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .317 with six home runs and a 1.028 OPS.

Braxton Roxby over his last 26 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 39 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 44 SO, .171 opponent's average.

Myles Gayman on the road trip appeared in three games, tossing 9.2 scoreless innings. He did not allow a walk and struck out six.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes four players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 19, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #8 prospect by MLB.com. Stewart is the second youngest position player to play in the MWL this season. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Austin Hendrick is ranked as the Reds #29 prospect by MLB.com.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 24 (7:05 pm): Lansing LH James Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (3-5, 4.17)

Friday, August 25 (7:10 pm): Lansing RH Gunnar Hoglund (1-5, 7.48 at Stockton) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-3, 3.57) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, August 26 (7:10 pm): Lansing RH Jake Garland (3-8, 7.20) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 2.09) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 27 (1:10 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (1-5, 5.38) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-6, 5.16) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

