Captains Ride Hot Start to 7-3 Win

August 23, 2023







BELOIT- The Lake County Captains scored at least one run in each of the first four innings and rode that hot start to a 7-3 win over the Beloit Sky Carp Wednesday night at steamy ABC Supply Stadium.

Lake County scored two in the first, one in the second, two more in the third and one in the fourth to cap their scoring spree.

Beloit did rally to cut the lead in half in the fifth inning, scoring three runs to make it 6-3. Jake Thompson led off the fifth inning with a triple and came home to score on a grounder by Torin Montgomery.

Later in the inning, Jorge Caballero hit an RBI double, while Javier Sanoja connected for an RBI single with two outs to cut the lead to 6-3.

Lake County would cap the scoring with a run in the eighth inning while Beloit remained quiet offensively for the remainder of the game.

Chris Mokma was terrific out of the bullpen for Beloit, throwing 2 1-3 hitless, scoreless innings.

