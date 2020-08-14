RedHawks Strand Tying Run on Third in 4-2 Loss to Goldeyes

August 14, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - Trailing the Winnipeg Goldeyes (21-14) by a score of 4-2 entering the ninth, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (12-23) scored a run and got a runner to third base with one out against Winnipeg closer Victor Capellan (1-0, 4.06 ERA) before he slammed the door and earned his ninth save of the season in a 4-3 Goldeyes victory. The win also clinched the series win for the Goldeyes.

Fargo-Moorhead jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and quickly responded with a run in the fourth after the Goldeyes got a run in the third to retake a 2-1 lead. The Goldeyes proceeded to score three runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings to take a 4-2 lead heading into the ninth.

Alex Crosby got on board with a one-out single against Capellan in the ninth and advanced to third when Nick Kahle doubled to the gap in right center field. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch to bring the tying run to third.

With one out, Trey Hair ripped a line drive back to the pitcher's mound that Capellan gloved and converted into an out at first. Brennan Metzger struck out to end the game.

The RedHawks will return "home" to Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night as they start a three-game series with the Chicago Dogs (17-17). First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.