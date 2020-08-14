Christian Correa Walks off Game One to Win It for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Milkmen mob Christian Correa following his walk off homer

Zach Hartman took the mound against the Saints for game one of the series. He last pitched four innings against the Chicago Dogs on August 9. Hartman shut the Saints down the first three outs of the game.

The Milkmen got off to an early start with a big hit from Adam Walker which brought in Brett Vertigan and David Washington for two runs.

Unfortunately Hartman took a line drive to his forearm which took him out for the rest of the game.

Taylor Ahearn came in to pitch and he allowed two hits and two runs. Mitch Ghelfi hit a sacrifice fly that brought in Josh Allen and Drew Stankiewicz hit a double to right field scoring John Silviano.

Mikey Reynolds of the Saints hit a home run to take the lead in the fifth inning.

As resilient as the Milkmen are, it took until the bottom of the ninth inning to find their power. Jose Sermo got on base and Aaron Hill came into pinch run for Sermo. Christian Correa came up to the plate facing two outs. With the count being 0-2 Correa took one out of Franklin Field for the first official walk-off in Milkmen history.

