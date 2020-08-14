Milkmen Edge Past Dogs in Series Finale, 4-3

It was a battle of former big leaguers tonight at Impact Field, as David Holmberg of the Milwaukee Milkmen opposed Eddie Butler of the Chicago Dogs in game three of the road series. Holmberg, the top starter for the Milkmen all year long, once again showed why he's been a difference-maker in the rotation.

The veteran left-hander gave up a just a single run in the second inning and two runs in the fourth, all driven in by Blake Allemand. Holmberg permitted only five hits and three walks while yielding those three earnies, striking out eight batters across seven complete frames.

Milwaukee's offense started the game off with a bang, jumping on the board right away in the first inning against Butler. Brett Vertigan walked to lead things off, then later advanced to second on a two-out single by Logan Trowbridge. Jose Sermo walked to load the bases, then Dylan Tice singled to score the game's first run and Zach Nehrir followed with a two-run single of his own to make it an early 3-0 lead.

Chicago had tied the game before Nehrir put the Milkmen ahead for good in the fifth. Tice singled with two outs and stole second base, then scored on an RBI single to right from Nehrir to make it a 4-3 advantage.

After Holmberg's stellar outing, AJ Schugel worked a perfect eighth and Peyton Gray tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to lock down the save and put a 4-3 Milkmen victory on the books. The win gives Milwaukee the edge in the road series, two games to one, and moves their record to 20-16 on the season.

The Milkmen return home to Franklin Field tomorrow to begin a long homestand, first taking on the St. Paul Saints beginning at 6:35 PM.

