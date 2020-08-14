Birds Use Four Home Runs to Sink Goldeyes

The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 11-6 on Friday night thanks to a four home run effort and a big fifth inning.

The Birds jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Clint Coulter finished with two home runs and four RBIs. Damek Tomscha and Logan Landon each hit one out as well.

The Canaries jumped on the board first in the bottom of the second thanks to back-to-back solo home runs by Tomscha and Landon to make the score 2-0.

The Birds added another three runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Alay Lago and a two-run single by Roy Morales to push the lead to 5-0.

Winnipeg got on the board with a solo home run in the top of the fourth by Kyle Martin to cut the deficit to 5-1.

The Goldeyes used a two-run home run by Wes Darvill to cut the deficit in half in the top of the fifth making it 5-3.

The momentum shifted back to the Sioux Falls when they put up five in the bottom of the fifth. Coulter blasted a three-run homer to left field to make the lead 8-3. Jabari Henry then drove in a run on a groundout and Alay Lago knocked an RBI single to stretch the lead to 10-3.

Coulter hit his second home run of the game to lead off the bottom of the seventh and make the score 11-3.

The Goldeyes threatened a comeback by adding two runs in the top of the eighth on Dario Pizzano and Jordan George RBI singles to cut the score to 11-5.

Another Goldeyes run came across in the top of the ninth on an RBI double from Martin to trim the score to 11-6, but that is where the game would end.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries host the Winnipeg Goldeyes for the middle game of the three game series Saturday, August 15. It is Ladies Night Diamond Dig presented by Faini Designs Jewelry at the Birdcage. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

