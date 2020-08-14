Friday's RedHawks/Dogs Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Playing Conditions
August 14, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO, N.D. - As thunderstorms and heavy rains hit the Fargo-Moorhead area Thursday evening into Friday afternoon, the Chicago Dogs/F-M RedHawks game scheduled for Friday, August 14th has been postponed due to flooding on the field and dugouts. Tonight's game will be made up as a seven inning double header on Saturday, August 15, with the first game schedule to start at 6:00 p.m.
For ticket exchange information, visit fmredhawks.com or call the RedHawks Ticket Office at 235-6161.
