RedHawks Beat Goldeyes with Nine-Run Fourth

July 10, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-2) lost 11-8 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday night.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

With the Goldeyes leading 3-0 in the top of the fourth, the RedHawks (2-4) sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs. With the bases loaded and no outs, Christian Ibarra singled to right to drive in Drew Ward with the RedHawks' first run. Two batters later, Cito Culver hit a three-run double to right-centre that gave Fargo-Moorhead a 4-3 lead. After Brennan Metzger reached on an infield single, Trey Hair's single through the right side brought home Culver. The RedHawks made it 6-3 on Correlle Prime's sacrifice fly to centre. Drew Ward then singled to put runners on the corners when Ryan Flores relieved Goldeyes' starter Frank Duncan. Leobaldo Pina hit a three-run home run to left that capped off the nine-run frame.

With two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the sixth, Logan Hill singled up the middle. Jordan George followed with a two-run home run to right that cut the deficit to 9-5.

The RedHawks answered back with two runs in the top of the seventh on a Hair RBI double and a Prime RBI single, both of which came with two outs.

Eric Wood singled home Darnell Sweeney with two outs in the bottom of the seventh before coming home on a wild pitch that made it 11-7.

Hill doubled and scored on a Roy Morales sacrifice fly in the eighth to pull the Goldeyes within 11-8 before Mitchell Osnowitz closed out the game for Fargo-Moorhead with a scoreless bottom of the ninth. Osnowitz earned his first save of the year.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Kyle Martin doubled home Wood from first base with two outs.

In the bottom of the third, Kevin Lachance drew a one-out walk and scored on a Sweeney double to left-centre. Sweeney stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly to right from Wood.

RedHawks' reliever Bret Helton (1-0) earned the win, allowing two earned runs over three innings.

Duncan (1-1) took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits in three and two-thirds innings. Duncan walked four and struck out two.

RedHawks' starter Matthew Tomshaw took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on three hits in three innings. Tomshaw walked one and struck out five.

Hill and George have each hit safely in the first six games of the season.

