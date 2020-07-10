Arroyo Grand Slam Leads Dogs to An 11-6 Win over the RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. - Chicago second baseman Edwin Arroyo hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night to break a 6-6 tie and lead his Dogs to an 11-6 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in front of 1,396 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Both teams got off to good starts, each scoring twice in the first inning, and the game remained close throughout the majority of the contest. Neither team managed more than a two-run lead until Arroyo's grand slam in the eighth, and the Dogs added another run in the ninth to cap off the win.

The six-run swing in the eighth inning turned a 6-4 RedHawks lead into a 10-6 deficit, and the F-M bats couldn't get anything on the board in the final two innings.

Garrett Granitz earned the win for Chicago after coming on to pitch the sixth and seventh innings in relief of starter Eric Stout. Stout pitched 5.0 innings in the game, giving up four earned runs on six hits.

For the RedHawks, Ryan Williams went 6.1 innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out two and walked one. Ryan Thurston picked up his first loss of the year in relief.

Fargo-Moorhead managed 11 hits in the game, and three batters tallied multiple hits. The RedHawks also committed two errors.

The RedHawks and Dogs continue their series in Fargo on Saturday evening. LHP Tyler Pike (0-1) is scheduled to start for Fargo-Moorhead against Chicago RHP Eddie Butler (0-1). First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

