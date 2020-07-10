Saints Brighter Than the Sun in 7-4 Comeback Victory over Milkmen

FRANKLIN, WI - The St. Paul Saints got the ray of light their offense needed in the sixth inning. With the bats doing nothing against former Major Leaguer David Holmberg, they caught a break when first baseman David Washington failed to catch a throw because he lost it in the sun. That opened the door for the Saints who came from behind to defeat the Milwaukee Milkmen 7-4 on Friday night at Franklin Field.

With the Saints down 3-0, one out in the sixth and Holmberg cruising, allowing just two hits, the Saints received some good fortune. Justin Byrd hit a routine ground ball to third that Dylan Tice fielded and threw a strike to first base. Washington, however, bailed out before the ball got there as the sun was right in line with the throw. The two base throwing error gave the Saints life. The next hitter, Chris Chinea, blasted a two-run home run to left, his second of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-2. The next two hitters, John Silviano and Josh Allen, reached on a single and walk, respectively and chased Holmberg. Another former Major Leaguer, AJ Schugel, came on in relief and struck out JC Millan. Sebastian Zawada singled to load the bases and Mikey Reynolds ripped a single back up the middle scoring two runs and giving the Saints a 4-3 lead.

In the seventh the Saints added to their lead as Max Murphy led off the inning with a walk. With two outs John Silviano reached on an infield single and Josh Allen drilled an RBI double off the base of the left field wall making it 5-3. Millan then smacked a two-run single into center giving the Saints a 7-3 lead.

The pitching did the rest as starter Matt Solter settled down after giving up three runs in the first inning. His only other mistake came in the bottom of the seventh when Adam Brett Walker drilled a solo homer to right-center, his second of the season. Solter went 7.0 innings allowing four runs and striking out seven.

The bullpen was spectacular as Jose Velez walked one and struck out three in his lone inning of work and Jameson McGrane picked up his second save of the season with a perfect ninth and striking out two.

The same two teams meet in game two of the three game series on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The Saints send RHP Mike Devine (1-0, 5.40) to the mound against Milkmen RHP Dylan Baker (NR). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

