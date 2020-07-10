Goldeyes Comeback Falls Short

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-3) lost 8-6 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Friday night.

Sioux Falls (5-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Damek Tomscha singled home Andrew Ely.

The Canaries opened a 6-0 lead with a five-run bottom of the second. Ely singled home Logan Landon, while Michael Hart came home on a subsequent error. After Jabari Henry launched a two-run home run to left, Clint Coulter plated Alay Lago with a groundout.

Winnipeg cut into the deficit with two runs in the top of the third. Jonathan Moroney doubled to left-centre leading off. Two batters later, Kevin Lachance walked, setting up an RBI single to right from Darnell Sweeney. Later in the inning, Kyle Martin lined a two-out single to centre that scored Lachance.

The Goldeyes loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on an error, hit by pitch, and walk. Lachance grounded into a force play at second that scored Jordan George from third. Moroney came home on the same play when Ely made a throwing error towards third base.

Tomscha re-extended the Canaries' lead to 7-4 with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

Sweeney pulled the Goldeyes within 7-5 in the top of the sixth with a two-out single that ushered in Moroney. In the bottom of the eighth, Tomscha hit a two-out, RBI triple that put the Canaries ahead by three runs.

Winnipeg rallied in the top of the ninth. John Nester singled home Eric Wood with two outs, and the Goldeyes put the tying runs on base before Ryan Fritze struck out George on a full count to end the game.

Canaries' starter Grady Wood (1-1) picked up the win, allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits in five and two-thirds innings. Wood walked three and struck out seven. It was Wood's first victory since May 18th, 2018 after spending most of the past two seasons recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

Fritze earned his first save of the season.

Goldeyes' starter Kevin McGovern (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, on six hits in two innings. McGovern walked one and struck out one.

John Gorman provided four innings of long relief, allowing just one earned run on three hits. Sweeney had three hits for a second consecutive game. George and Logan Hill had their season-opening hitting streaks end at six games. Moroney finished with three runs scored.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday evening at 6:05 p.m. McKenzie Mills (0-0, 0.00) makes the start for Winnipeg. Sioux Falls goes with left-hander Jake Zokan (0-1, 12.00). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

