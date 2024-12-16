RedBlacks Re-Sign Marco Dubois for Two Years

December 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - Fresh off of his sixth season in the nation's capital, Marco Dubois isn't going anywhere, as the Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed the National fullback to a two-year deal.

"We are thrilled to have Marco with us through 2026," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "The leadership and work ethic that he brings to our facility on a daily basis are key assets for our football club."

Drafted out of Laval by the REDBLACKS with their second round, 13th overall pick in 2018, Dubois has appeared in 101 CFL games, all with Ottawa. The 30-year-old native of Lasalle, Quebec appeared in 17 games in 2024, making seven special teams tackles, the second-highest mark of his CFL career. He also chipped in on offence, catching both of his targets for 27 yards apiece.

