RedBlacks Re-Sign Zack Pelehos Through 2026

December 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced, today, that National offensive lineman Zack Pelehos has signed a two-year contract, keeping him with the team through the 2026 Canadian Football League season.

"Zack has made tremendous strides in his development, and demonstrated this through his performance this season," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "We are excited to welcome him back for another two years, and continue to watch him grow."

A product of the University of Ottawa, the 25-year-old Pelehos was selected second overall by the REDBLACKS in the 2022 CFL Draft. After dressing in 10 games during his rookie season, he started 10 of a possible 14 in 2023, before emerging as a full-time starter in 2024. The Gananoque, Ontario native appeared in 14 games in 2024, starting in all but one. Pelehos was the third-highest-graded offensive lineman per PFF in Week 13 with an overall grade of 74.0, and Week 17 saw him post a dominant run grade of 90.4.

Pelehos is now the second National REDBLACKS offensive lineman to sign on for another two seasons, after 2024 East Division All-CFL guard Drew Desjarlais was extended for two years on September 19.

