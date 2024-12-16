Stampeders Announce Coaching Staff

Calgary Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson announces the hiring of six additions to his coaching staff for the 2025 Canadian Football League season.

The group includes a pair of individuals who were Grey Cup winners as players with the Stamps - Markus Howell, a member of Calgary's 2008 championship team, and Ucambre Williams, who hoisted the trophy as a member of the Red and White in 2018.

Other newcomers to the coaching staff are John Bowman, Craig Dickenson, Marcus Klund and Barron Miles. The incoming coaches have a combined 63 years of CFL sideline experience.

Returning coaches include Bob Slowik, who now holds the position of defensive coordinator, and Pat DelMonaco and Beau Baldwin, who respectively retain the titles of offensive coordinator/offensive line coach and quarterbacks coach.

Slowik joined the Stamps as a defensive assistant in 2021 and was Calgary's linebackers coach the past two seasons. In 2019, he was defensive coordinator for the Montreal Alouettes.

Prior to coming to the CFL, Slowik had a lengthy and distinguished career in the National Football League including stints totaling 10 years as defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

His 21 consecutive years as a coach in the NFL started with a position as defensive assistant on the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl-winning team following the 1992 season and concluded with four seasons with Washington from 2010-13.

Calgary Stampeders' 2025 coaching staff

Dave Dickenson, General manager and head coach Pat DelMonaco: Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Bob Slowik: Defensive coordinator Craig Dickenson: Special-teams coordinator Beau Baldwin: Quarterbacks coach Markus Howell: Receivers coach Ucambre Williams: Running backs and assistant offensive line coach John Bowman: Defensive line coach Marcus Klund: Linebackers coach and run game coordinator Barron Miles: Defensive backs coach

In addition, Dwayne Cameron - who served as Calgary's defensive backs coach for the past five seasons - will now focus exclusively on player-personnel duties with the title of CFL draft coordinator and U.S. scout.

Here is more information about the new coaches:

John Bowman (defensive line coach): Bowman joins the Stampeders after three years as defensive line coach with the BC Lions.

In 2024, he oversaw a group that helped the Lions rank second in the league in sacks. In 2023, the BC defensive line included a record-setting performance by Mathieu Betts, who set a single-season for sacks by a Canadian with 18 and was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

As a player, Bowman was a defensive lineman for 13 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. He was a nine-time division all-star and ranks seventh on the CFL's all-time list with 134 career sacks. The Brooklyn native was elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

Craig Dickenson (special-teams coordinator): Dickenson becomes special-teams coordinator after serving as a senior consultant for the Stamps in 2024. It's his second stint with the Red and White, having previously been a member of Calgary's coaching staff for seven years including 2008 when he was part of a Grey Cup-championship team.

Dickenson has 30 years of coaching experience in the CFL, the NFL and the U.S. collegiate ranks. His resume features 20 years on the CFL sidelines and includes a four-year stint as head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He has also been on coaching staffs with Calgary, Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton and has two Grey Cup rings, having also won a title with Edmonton in 2015.

South of the border, Dickenson has coached at the University of Montana, his alma mater, and Utah State as well as for the Chargers and the Raiders in the NFL.

During his playing career, Dickenson was a kicker at Montana. In 1995, Dickenson was part of the coaching staff for a Grizzlies team that won the NCAA Division I-AA national championship.

Barron Miles (defensive back coach): Miles has more than a quarter-century of CFL experience - 12 as an all-star defensive back with the Alouettes and Lions and 14 as a coach including stints as a defensive coordinator with Montreal (2021-22) and Ottawa (2023-24).

In 2024, the Redblacks defence tied BC for the second-most sacks in the league and featured four division all-stars in Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Michael Wakefield, Adarius Pickett and Damon Webb. Mauldin and Webb were also league all-stars.

Miles was previously defensive backs and player development coach with Edmonton from 2016-19, defensive backs coach with Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2015, defensive backs coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2012-14 and defensive assistant with the Lions from 2010-11.

As player, Miles was a 10-time division all-star, a six-time league all-star and a two-time Grey Cup champion. In college, the Roselle, N.J., product starred at the University of Nebraska and was a part of the Cornhuskers' national-championship team in 1994.

Markus Howell (receivers coach): The Winnipeg native has been a CFL coach for a combined 13 seasons with the Blue Bombers, Roughriders, Lions, Argonauts and, most recently, the Elks.

Howell started his coaching career on the defensive side of the ball as Winnipeg's linebackers coach in 2011 before becoming the Blue Bombers' receivers coach in 2012. In 2024, he was Edmonton's receivers coach and run game coordinator and the Elks pass-catchers featured Eugene Lewis, who had a CFL-best 10 receiving touchdown receptions.

During his 11-year playing career with Calgary, Winnipeg and the Ottawa Renegades, the versatile Howell saw action as a receiver, a defensive back and a kick returner.

Marcus Klund (linebackers coach and run game coordinator): Klund has three years of experience as a CFL coach as he served as defensive backs coach with Saskatchewan in 2022 and 2023 and held the same position with Edmonton in 2024. In 2024, the Elks led the CFL with 25 interceptions.

Prior to coming to the CFL, Klund coached in the U.S. collegiate ranks for 13 years including nine as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. During his time at Southwest Baptist, 42 members of the Bearcats defence earned all-conference recognition. Klund also spent one season as defensive coordinator at Lindenwood University-Belleville and three on the coaching staff at his alma mater - Lindenwood University in St. Charles. Mo.

As a player, Klund was a four-time conference all-star at safety for the Lions.

Ucambre Williams (running backs and assistant offensive line coach): Williams returns to the organization for which he played 63 regular-season games from 2016 to 2021. The Phenix City, Ala., native was also a guest coach for the Stampeders at 2024 training camp.

Williams was a West Division all-star and Calgary's nominee for the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award in 2017. He made starts at centre and both tackle positions over the course of his time with the Red and White before concluding his career with one season with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2022.

In 2023, Williams was assistant defensive coordinator at Russell County High School in Seale, Ala.

