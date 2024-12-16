Boatmen Sign DB Donald Rutledge Jr.

December 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American DB Donald Rutledge Jr.

Rutledge Jr. (6'1, 215lbs) played 10 games with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2024 recording 55 tackles and one interception. The Georgia Southern alum also played seven games with the Gambles in 2023, tallying 40 tackles. The South Carolina native played 16 games with Winnipeg in 2022 recording 58 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. Before joining the CFL in 2022 Rutledge Jr. spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.