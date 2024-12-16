Riders Sign American Defensive Back Eddie Heckard

December 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Eddie Heckard.

Heckard (5'10, 190) most recently attended rookie camp with the NFL's Denver Broncos in 2024.

As a senior at Brigham Young University in 2023, Heckard recorded 47 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, six pass breakups, five interceptions and one touchdown. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after registering an interception and returning a fumble for a touchdown in BYU's 27-14 victory over Texas Tech. He entered his senior year with the third-highest PFF grade among returning Big 12 cornerbacks and was recognized on Phil Steele magazine's Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team.

Before joining BYU, the Las Vegas, NV, native spent five collegiate seasons at Weber State (2018-2023), where he was a cornerstone of the Wildcats' defensive backfield. He helped them secure three consecutive Big Sky Conference championships (2018-2020) and advance to the FCS playoffs four times. Over 49 games (including 42 starts) at Weber State, Heckard amassed 215 total tackles (14 for a loss), four sacks, six forced fumbles, 38 pass deflections and seven interceptions. His 30 career pass breakups rank second in Weber State history.

As a junior, Heckard served as a team captain and recorded 72 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception. He earned First-Team All-American honours from Stats Perform and Second-Team All-American recognition from Phil Steele magazine.

At Weber State, Heckard earned All-Big Sky honours four times, including three First-Team selections - becoming only the ninth player in school history to accomplish that feat.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.