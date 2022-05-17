Real Seafood Company Dinner to Benefit Griffins Youth Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Real Seafood Company in Grand Rapids (141 Lyon St. NW) will host a special Grand Opening celebration dinner on Monday, May 23 to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation .

The fundraising event will provide guests with a chef-inspired prix fixe dinner menu that includes some of Real Seafood Company's finest dishes paired with a special selection of beer and wine, while they enjoy a first tour of the new restaurant. At the close of the evening, a significant portion of the proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.

The all-inclusive price of $175 per person includes a 3-course dinner, beer and wine, plus tax and gratuity. Dining reservations are available between 5-9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here .

"Our entire organization is thrilled to welcome Real Seafood Company to Grand Rapids, and we are honored and grateful that they have chosen our foundation as the beneficiary of this special event," said Bob Kaser, president of the Griffins Youth Foundation and vice president of community relations and broadcasting for the Griffins. "Support such as this from our community partners is both humbling and essential to our foundation's operations, and we're looking forward to sharing in a memorable evening."

The menu includes a choice of one item from each course:

FIRST COURSE

CRAB GUACAMOLE

seasoned lump blue crab / house made guacamole / chile-lime tortilla chips

TEQUILA LIME SHRIMP

crispy corn cake / roasted red pepper sauce / roasted corn pico de gallo

TUNA TOSTADAS

adobo rubbed tuna / mango-avocado salsa / chipotle crema / chimchurri / radish

GREEN SALAD

cucumber / carrot / radish / buttermilk dressing

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

SECOND COURSE

WALLEYE MILANESE

roasted potatoes / arugula salad / lemon butter

MISO GLAZED CHILEAN SEABASS

miso marinade / jasmine rice / baby bok choy / ginger-soy & wasabi sauces

CRAB STUFFED SALMON ROULADE

whipped potatoes / haricots verts / lemon butter beurre blanc

SCALLOP RISOTTO

mascarpone risotto / chimichurri / lemon butter

SHRIMP SCAMPI SPAGHETTI

jumbo golf shrimp / artichokes / sun dried tomatoes / spinach / fresh spaghetti / garlic & white wine butter

FILET MIGNON

crispy potato cake / roasted broccoli / butternut squash / mushrooms / demi-glace / crispy fried onions

THIRD COURSE

BANANA PUDDING CHEESECAKE

vanilla wafer crust / caramel sauce

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE

chocolate mousse / raspberry sauce

VANILLA BEAN CREME BRULEE

whipped cream / seasonal fruit

Boasting as the fifth of this particular concept for Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group , Real Seafood Company in Grand Rapids, like the original location in downtown Ann Arbor, MI (est. 1975), will carry on the tradition of sourcing the freshest, sustainably sourced fish and highest quality shellfish from around the world with an emphasis on the waters of New England, The Great Lakes & the Gulf of Mexico.

Established in 1995, the Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for nearly 500 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only division, learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and teens with physical disabilities.

