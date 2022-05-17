Real Seafood Company Dinner to Benefit Griffins Youth Foundation
May 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Real Seafood Company in Grand Rapids (141 Lyon St. NW) will host a special Grand Opening celebration dinner on Monday, May 23 to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation .
The fundraising event will provide guests with a chef-inspired prix fixe dinner menu that includes some of Real Seafood Company's finest dishes paired with a special selection of beer and wine, while they enjoy a first tour of the new restaurant. At the close of the evening, a significant portion of the proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.
The all-inclusive price of $175 per person includes a 3-course dinner, beer and wine, plus tax and gratuity. Dining reservations are available between 5-9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here .
"Our entire organization is thrilled to welcome Real Seafood Company to Grand Rapids, and we are honored and grateful that they have chosen our foundation as the beneficiary of this special event," said Bob Kaser, president of the Griffins Youth Foundation and vice president of community relations and broadcasting for the Griffins. "Support such as this from our community partners is both humbling and essential to our foundation's operations, and we're looking forward to sharing in a memorable evening."
The menu includes a choice of one item from each course:
FIRST COURSE
CRAB GUACAMOLE
seasoned lump blue crab / house made guacamole / chile-lime tortilla chips
TEQUILA LIME SHRIMP
crispy corn cake / roasted red pepper sauce / roasted corn pico de gallo
TUNA TOSTADAS
adobo rubbed tuna / mango-avocado salsa / chipotle crema / chimchurri / radish
GREEN SALAD
cucumber / carrot / radish / buttermilk dressing
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
SECOND COURSE
WALLEYE MILANESE
roasted potatoes / arugula salad / lemon butter
MISO GLAZED CHILEAN SEABASS
miso marinade / jasmine rice / baby bok choy / ginger-soy & wasabi sauces
CRAB STUFFED SALMON ROULADE
whipped potatoes / haricots verts / lemon butter beurre blanc
SCALLOP RISOTTO
mascarpone risotto / chimichurri / lemon butter
SHRIMP SCAMPI SPAGHETTI
jumbo golf shrimp / artichokes / sun dried tomatoes / spinach / fresh spaghetti / garlic & white wine butter
FILET MIGNON
crispy potato cake / roasted broccoli / butternut squash / mushrooms / demi-glace / crispy fried onions
THIRD COURSE
BANANA PUDDING CHEESECAKE
vanilla wafer crust / caramel sauce
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE
chocolate mousse / raspberry sauce
VANILLA BEAN CREME BRULEE
whipped cream / seasonal fruit
Boasting as the fifth of this particular concept for Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group , Real Seafood Company in Grand Rapids, like the original location in downtown Ann Arbor, MI (est. 1975), will carry on the tradition of sourcing the freshest, sustainably sourced fish and highest quality shellfish from around the world with an emphasis on the waters of New England, The Great Lakes & the Gulf of Mexico.
Established in 1995, the Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for nearly 500 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only division, learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and teens with physical disabilities.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2022
- Real Seafood Company Dinner to Benefit Griffins Youth Foundation - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Sign Brooklyn Kalmikov for 2022-23 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, May 17 vs. Utica: North Division Semifinals - Game 4 - Rochester Americans
- Comets Russo Suspended One Game - Utica Comets
- Comets' Russo Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Checkers Eliminate Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Real Seafood Company Dinner to Benefit Griffins Youth Foundation
- 2022 IIHF World Championship Features 12 Current Or Former Griffins
- Kyle Criscuolo Honored as Griffins' Person of the Year
- Grand Rapids Griffins 2021-22 Season in Review
- Griffins' 2022-23 Home Opener Set for October 14