Comets Russo Suspended One Game

May 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Utica Comets defenseman Robbie Russo has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a playoff game at Rochester on May 15.

Russo will miss Utica's playoff game tonight (May 17) at Rochester.

The Comets face off tonight inside Blue Cross Arena at 7:05 PM against Rochester down in the best of five series, two games to one. The deciding game five takes place, if necessary, Thursday at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. For playoff ticket information, please visit uticacomets.com/playoffs.

