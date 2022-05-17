The Best Inaugural Season Moments: Diwali Night

With the dust of Abbotsford's playoff efforts being settled, it is time to close the door on the Canucks' Inaugural Season in the AHL. However before the calendar flips to 2022/23, how about a trip down memory lane? Over the next two weeks, memorable moments from the team's inaugural campaign in Abbotsford will be highlighted in this series.

Following yesterday's piece re-visiting Opening Night AVAILABLE HERE, Diwali Night get's today's spotlight. November 12th, 2021 saw the San Jose Barracuda make their way to the Abbotsford Center for the first ever meeting between Abbotsford and San Jose.

November 12th also marked the team's first home game since Diwali had passed on November 4th. The game was a celebration around the diverse culture and vibrant South Asian community. Diwali Night highlighted a variety of local South Asian cultural elements, artists, and activations throughout the game.

This included the crew from Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi, international Bhangra DJ and producer, DJ Heer, Kirti Arneja singing the national anthems, Diwali décor throughout Abbotsford Centre, performances by Bhangra dancers and Dhol drummers from the Abbotsford Arts Academy, and much more.

The action off the ice was matched by the game itself, as a rocking Abbotsford Center was treated to quite the offensive output from the Canucks.

Scoring three times in the opening frame, Abbotsford dictated the pace of play from early on. The Canucks faithful never let up, staying vocal for the entirety of the game and enjoying the festivities that were on display as well. Abbotsford grabbed four more, including three in the third period, as the Canucks cruised to a 7-1 home victory.

"The crowd had a huge impact tonight, and you could tell our fans played a difference on the scoresheet," Di Giuseppe said following his four assist performance.

Abbotsford's six goal cushion would turn out to be their largest victory margin of the season, and was the perfect way to wrap up the party that was Diwali Night. Over 5,000 fans left the Diwali-clad Abbotsford Center off the back of an impressive team victory and a celebration-filled evening.

About Diwali: The commemoration of Diwali is the festival of lights, an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. Originating in India, Diwali is celebrated all over the world. During this time, houses are decorated with diyas (candles), deepavali (lamps) and Rangoli artwork (patterns on the ground created by coloured powder or rice). Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in the South Asian calendar.

