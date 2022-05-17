Checkers Eliminate Islanders

May 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Bridgeport Islanders fell to the Charlotte Checkers in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Monday, ending their season with a 4-0 setback at Bojangles Coliseum.

Joey Daccord (3-1) made 23 saves for the Checkers, while Max McCormick scored three of Charlotte's four goals. The Checkers won the best-of-five series 3-1.

McCormick put Charlotte ahead just 61 seconds into the game with a short-side wrist shot that found the top right corner of the net. Zac Dalpe doubled the Checkers' advantage at the 18:21 mark, recording his fifth goal of the series on a backhand flip from the doorstep.

After a scoreless second period, McCormick added two empty-net goals in the final four minutes to seal the 4-0 outcome and send Charlotte to the next round.

Cory Schneider (3-3) made 30 saves on 32 shots.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Charlotte led in shots, 34-23.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2022

Checkers Eliminate Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.