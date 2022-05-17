Comets' Russo Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Utica Comets defenseman Robbie Russo has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a playoff game at Rochester on May 15.

Russo will miss Utica's playoff game tonight (May 17) at Rochester.

