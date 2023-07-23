Re-Joyce for Another AquaSox Win

July 23, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox won their fourth straight game on Saturday night as they defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a score of 3-1. The story of the night was Jimmy Joyce (2-0) who continued his dominant season with seven innings of one run ball on three hits and 10 strikeouts. It was the second time this season that Joyce has struck out 10 batters, and the third time in his AquaSox career.

Saturday's game began as a pitchers' duel. Both Joyce and Tri-City's Michael Darrell-Hicks went three scoreless innings with one hit to start their outings. Joyce did it with five strikeouts as he continued to improve on an already spectacular season. He came into Saturday with a 1.67 ERA in 32.1 innings over eight games.

Everett would end the stalemate in the fourth, when Ben Ramirez picked up a clutch two-out RBI-double that brought in a hustling Hogan Windish from first to make it 1-0 Frogs.

Darrell-Hicks' night would end after four innings. He gave up one run and struck out six. He was relieved by Jake Smith out of the Tri-City bullpen.

On the other side, Joyce showed no sign of slowing down. He got through five shutout innings, with only one hit allowed and eight strikeouts. He had only given up two base runners in the contest and looked utterly dominant.

Because of Joyce's dominance, every run became incredibly valuable. Cole Young and Mike Salvatore would get two valuable runs for Everett in the fifth and the sixth respectively. Young did so on a 400-foot solo home run and Salvatore got his on an RBI double. It was 3-0 Frogs after six.

The Dust Devils would not go quietly into the night. Werner Blakely hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to make it a two-run game at 3-1, but even Blakely's blast could not tarnish Jimmy Joyce's fantastic night. He dropped his season ERA to 1.60 as he continued to dominate the Northwest League.

Joyce would exit after seven innings and the Frogs' bullpen took it the rest of the way. Kyle Hill got the hold in the eighth and Peyton Alford picked up his third save of the 2023 campaign as the game ended on a beautiful relay from Blake Rambusch and Cole Young to gun down Alexander Ramirez at the plate.

With the win, Everett moved to 48-41 overall on the season and 14-9 in the second half.

LOOKING AHEAD: The series between Everett and Tri-City concludes on Sunday with first pitch slated for 4:05 PM. Join us another Sunday Fun Day game, as always, we will have two players signing autographs in Autograph Ally from 3:00 to 3:30 and once the game is over, it's the Port of Subs Kids Run the Bases. It's also YMCA Day, and is anyone craving a root beer float? This Sunday, we will have all you can drink root beer floats for only $9.00. Please be aware that we have extremely limited seating options for this game, only a few general admission seats available.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.