AquaSox Drop Final Game of Homestand 5-4 in 11

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox were unable to extend their winning streak to five on Sunday as they dropped an 11-inning contest 5-4 to the Tri-City Dust Devils. Everett did put up a fight as they came back from a 3-1 deficit, a comeback highlighted by a game tying home run from Mariners #4 prospect Gabriel Gonzalez in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Tri-City Dust Devils came out aggressive and got things going in the first when Adrian Placencia picked up an RBI single to put the Dust Devils up early 1-0. The early lead didn't last long as James Parker went deep for the 12th time this season, tying the game at one after two innings.

Both starters held their opponents to one run each through three innings but did so in much different ways. Tri-City starter Chase Chaney only allowed two hits and three baserunners, looking solid in his first three frames while AquaSox starter Reid VanScoter was doing a Houdini act as he pitched through trouble in every inning. He had allowed four hits and two walks but managed to limit the damage and keep the game tied.

As the game progressed, the pitcher's duel continued. Both starters pitched into the fifth, allowing only one run. VanScoter did so allowing five hits and striking out five. Chaney also struck out five but only allowed two hits. VanScoter was the first of the two to be pulled, as he left the game after five innings, dropping his season ERA to 3.49. Matthew Willrodt was the first arm out of the Everett pen in the sixth.

The Dust Devils were thrilled to see VanScoter leave the game. They quickly put a couple of runners on via a walk and a single before Gustavo Campero delivered an RBI double to the right field wall to make it 3-1 Dust Devils.

Everett managed to score one in the sixth on a Harry Ford RBI groundout, but it did not tarnish the spectacular night Chaney had on the mound for Tri-City. He went six innings and only gave up three hits while striking out six while dropping his season ERA to 3.13. He left the contest with a 3-2 lead as Willian Suarez took over out of the pen in the seventh.

Suarez was fantastic in the seventh, but he could not escape the Frogs' new star Gonzalez in the eighth. Gonzalez did what he's been doing since coming to Everett and destroyed another baseball to tie the game. His fifth home run in only nine games with Everett to tie the contest at three apiece.

Both teams got shutdown ninth inning performances from their relievers. Everett's Logan Rinehart and Tri-City's Jared Southard pitched through runners at first and second jams to send the game to extra innings.

The Dust Devils immediately cashed in on their free runner in the tenth. Placencia singled into right field for his second RBI of the day as Tri-City took a 4-3 lead. Rinehart did well to pitch through the rest of the inning without damage and keep the deficit at one. This was huge because the AquaSox would also score their free runner in the tenth, retying the game at four and sending the game to the 11th.

Tri-City once again scored their free runner in the 11th on a bases-loaded D'Shawn Knowles single to make it 5-4 Dust Devils. With the bases loaded and one out, the Frogs went to Sam Carlson out of the pen who escaped the jam and kept the deficit at one, striking out both batters that he faced.

Despite having runners at second and third with one out, Tri-City reliever Roman Phansalkar got the Dust Devils out of the jam without any damage to secure the 5-4 victory.

The crowd of 4,295 Sunday Fun Day was the largest crowd of the season. Everett is now 48-42 and 14-10 in the second half, trailing Vancouver by three games.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox head out on the road for a series in Vancouver which can be heard on North Sound 1380 KRKO Radio and broadcasted on MiLB TV. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians starting August 1.

