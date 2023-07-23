Early Offense, Great Pitching Net C's Series Win

SPOKANE, WA - Four runs in the top of the first, five stellar frames by Michael Dominguez and stout relief work by a trio of arms handed the Canadians a series win over the Spokane Indians [Rockies] with a 4-2 victory Saturday night at Avista Stadium.

After Dasan Brown legged out an infield hit to start the game and Garrett Spain walked, Gabby Martinez singled home Brown two batters later to start the scoring. Up stepped Cade Doughty, who launched a three-run shot the opposite way to make it 4-0. It was his team-best 11th homer of the year.

Dominguez (W, 6-2) turned in one of his best outings of the season. He K'ed the side in the first, stranded a walk and a hit batter in the second, left a single on base in the third, struck out the side again in the fourth and surrendered an unearned run on a walk, an error and a sacrifice fly in the fifth to become the pitcher of record. His final line: 5.0 innings pitched, one hit, one walk, a hit batter and eight strikeouts to match a season high. Two of his punchouts came at the expense of big league rehabber Brendan Rodgers.

Hunter Gregory (H, 2) struck out all three batters in the sixth then gave up consecutive singles to start the seventh. A groundout moved the runners to second and third then a controversial balk call forced home the second Spokane run of the game, but Gregory struck out #5 Rockies prospect Benny Montgomery to end the inning and keep the C's in front 4-2.

Ian Churchill (H, 1) struck out two and walked one in the eighth before Justin Kelly (S, 3) retired the side in order in the ninth to secure the win.

Vancouver will aim for their fifth win in six games this week tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Rafael Sanchez takes the ball for the Canadians opposite Spokane's Jarrod Cande. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

