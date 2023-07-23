Emeralds Score 13 for Third Time in Five Games

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops tied the series at two games apiece after back-to-back victories over the Emeralds at Ron Tonkin Field, but Eugene would get back on track on Saturday by scoring 13 runs for the third time in the series. The hops got a pair of home runs from Gary Mattis Jr. and Cristian Cerda, but it was not enough for the 17 Eugene hits in the 13-4 Em's victory.

For the second time in the series, Eugene scored in 7 of 9 innings with every batter in the lineup recording a hit. It was a rough High-A debut for the Hillsboro 21-year-old starter, Jose Cabrera. Cabrera allowed three runs in the first and four runs in the second. Luis Toribio hit a 403-foot home run in the first inning to start the scoring, his 11th homer of the season.

Lefty Hayden Wynja was making his second High-A appearance for Eugene and was efficient over five innings. The only runs he surrendered came off the bat of Gary Mattis Jr. in the second, a two-run homer that made it 3-2 Emeralds. Mattis' sixth home run of the year was his 18th extra-base hit in 45 games for the Hops.

In the third, Eugene added onto the lead as they had the first five runners reach base on three hits, an error and a walk. They plated four more runs to make it 7-2. Cabrera would leave the game after four, allowing seven hits and eight runs.

Cristian Cerda continued his solid play in his sixth game as a Hop, hitting a solo home run on the first pitch of the sixth inning. Hillsboro would tally on another run in the seventh on a triple by Channy Ortiz and sacrifice fly by Juan Corniel. The triple was Ortiz's third in his last 11 games.

Dillon Larsen, Eli Saul and Logan Clayton all allowed at least one run out of the Hillsboro bullpen, as Eugene scored a run or more in the final four innings of the game. The 13-4 final marks the third time in five games that Eugene has scored 13 runs.

Grant McCray, Luis Toribio and Jared Dupere all had three hit games for Eugene, with all of Toribio's hits going for extra-bases.

The final game of the six-game series between Northwest League rivals will be at 1:05 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

