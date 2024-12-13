RB Kevin Brown Inks Contract with the Argos

December 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American RB Kevin Brown.

Brown (5'9/205lbs) played 12 games with Edmonton in 2024, carrying the ball 101 times for 522 yards while catching 22 passes for 138 yards. The Incarnate Word alum had his best season in 2023, rushing for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 222 yards and one more major for the Elks. The 28-year-old played seven games with Edmonton in 2022 tallying 486 yards and one touchdown on the ground with 25 catches for 176 yards through the air. The South Carolina native played 31 games at Incarnate Word (2019-2021) where he racked up 2,451 rushing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns to go along with 623 receiving yards and four more scores. He was named First Team All-Southland Conference as a senior.

