Riders Ink Two-Time All-American Defensive Lineman Alex Gubner

December 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Alex Gubner.

Gubner (6'3-284) was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent training camp with the NFL team.

The West Hills, Calif. native spent five collegiate seasons (2018-2023) at the University of Montana, appearing in 58 games and starting 53. Over his collegiate career, Gubner amassed an impressive 172 total tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, four interceptions, eight pass deflections, one fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

In his senior season, Gubner demonstrated exceptional leadership and performance. As a team captain, he led a Grizzlies defence that allowed just 108.5 rushing yards per game - the fewest in the Big Sky Conference and the third lowest in the FCS. Playing in 15 games, he recorded 45 total tackles,10 tackles for a loss, three sack and two pass deflections. His stellar efforts earned him four All-American honours, including First Team nods from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and The Associated Press. He also captured the Big Sky Conference's Most Valuable Player award, along with the Grizzlies' Steve Carlson Award for Most Valuable Player and the Sims/Miller Award for Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman. He won the latter two awards two years in a row.

Gubner's lengthy list of awards spans his entire collegiate career. As a junior in 2022, he earned First-Team All-Big Sky honors as a defensive tackle. During his sophomore season in 2021, he was named a First-Team All-American by Hero Magazine and a Second-Team All-American by Phil Steele Magazine in addition to receiving Second-Team All-Big Sky recognition.

After an incredible breakout season in 2019, when he registered 36 total tackles (three for a loss), three sacks, five pass deflections, one blocked kick and four interceptions, Gubner was honoured as a freshman All-American by Phil Steele Magazine.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.