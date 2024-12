Winter Negotiation Lists Revealed

TORONTO - The nine Canadian Football League (CFL) teams have each unveiled ten players from their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions each year - in September and December - following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

Notable players previously unveiled on negotiation lists include:

Shemar Bridges

Tevin Jones

Javon Leake

Kalil Pimpleton

Taulia Tagovailoa

P.J. Walker

Tim White

Ontaria Wilson

2024 WINTER NEGOTIATION LISTS

(Name | Position | School)

BC

Ahmarean Brown | WR | South Carolina

Hank Bachmeier | QB | Wake Forest

Devin Carter | WR | West Virginia

Efton Chism III | WR | Eastern Washington

Ben Dinucci | QB | James Madison

Zander Horvath | RB | Purdue

Jermaine Jackson | WR | Idaho

John Mateer | QB | Washington State

Chris Oladokun | QB | South Dakota State

Kaidon Salter | QB | Liberty

EDMONTON

Daniel Arias | WR | Colorado

Kawaan Baker | WR | South Alabama

Darien Butler | LB | Arizona State

Azizi Hearn | DB | UCLA

Tyler Huff | QB | Jacksonville State

Cameron McCutcheon | DB | Western Carolina

Keith Randolph Jr. | DL | Illinois

Cameron Rising | QB | Utah

Aidan Robbins | RB | Brigham Young

Connor Watkins | QB | Villanova

CALGARY

Eno Benjamin | RB | Arizona State

Deshaun Fenwick | RB | Oregon State

Garrett Greene | QB | West Virginia

Lideatrick Griffin | WR | Mississippi State

Josh Love | QB | San Jose State

Tommy Mellott | QB | Montana State

Joseph Ngata | WR | Clemson

A.J. Thomas | DB | Western Michigan

Trenton Thompson | DB | San Diego State

Ben Wooldridge | QB | Louisiana Lafayette

SASKATCHEWAN

Tyrie Cleveland | WR | Florida

Snoop Conner | RB | Mississippi

Kalen Deloach | LB | Florida State

Lewis Kidd | OL | Montana State

Michael Ojemudia | DB | Iowa

John Paddock | QB | Illinois

Austen Pleasants | OL | Ohio

Will Rogers | QB | Washington

Thomas Rush | DL | Minnesota

Payton Thorne | QB | Auburn

WINNIPEG

Chase Artopoeus | QB | Tennessee Chattanooga

Ian Book | QB | Notre Dame

Malik Fisher | DL | Villanova

Eric Garror | DB | Louisiana

Tay Gowan | DB | Central Florida

Mark Gronowski | QB | South Dakota State

Anderson Hardy | OL | Appalachian State

Haynes King | QB | Georgia Tech

Diego Pavia | QB | Vanderbilt

LaJohntay Wester | WR | Colorado

HAMILTON

Brevin Allen | DL | Campbell

Judge Culpepper | DL | Toledo

Jalon Daniels | QB | Kansas

Ethan Fernea | WR | UCLA

Jack Heflin | DL | Iowa

Jalen Jackson | RB | Villanova

Tyler Murray | LB | Memphis

Badara Traore | OL | Louisiana State

Spencer Waege | DL | North Dakota State

Nick Whiteside II | DB | Saginaw Valley State

TORONTO

Markaviest Bryant | DL | Central Florida

Kyron Drones | QB | Virginia Tech

Craig James | DB | Sothern Illinois

Kevin Jennings | QB | Southern Methodist

Michael Joseph | DB | Dubuque

Donavan Mutin | LB | Houston

Marcel Reed | QB | Texas A&M

Breeland Speaks | DL | Mississippi

E.J. Warner | QB | Rice

Miyan Williams | RB | Ohio State

OTTAWA

Zack Annexstad | QB | Illinois State

Andre Carter | DL | Indiana

Isaiah Dunn | DB | Oregon State

Vitaliy Gurman | OL | Toledo

Miles Hastings | QB | California Davis

Mikel Jones | LB | Syracuse

Chris McDonald | DB | Toledo

Sean Ryan | WR | Rutgers

Ron Stone Jr. | DL | Washington State

Hajj-Malik Williams | QB | UNLV

MONTREAL

J.D. Direnzo | OL | Rutgers

Daijun Edwards | RB | Georgia

Brett Gabbert | QB | Miami (Ohio)

Seth Henigan | QB | Memphis

Jaray Jenkins | WR | Louisiana State

Tiawan Mullen | DB | Indiana

Daviyon Nixon | DL | Iowa

Willington Previlon | DL | Rutgers

Ja'Quan Sheppard | DB | Maryland

Christian Young | LB | Arizona

