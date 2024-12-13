RedBlacks Reveal 10 Players from Negotiation List

December 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have revealed their 10-player negotiation list, alongside the Canadian Football League's eight other member clubs.

Clubs are required to do so on two occasions each year - once in September, and once in December - following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

The REDBLACKS' list is as follows:

American quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (UNLV)

After four seasons at Campbell from 2019 to 2023, Williams entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season, leaving as the program's all-time leader in career passing yards, and touchdowns. The Atlanta product transferred to UNLV, where he started in eight games, helping to lead the Rebels to a 6-2 record during his time under centre. Williams completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,567 yards, and 15 touchdowns, also rushing 120 times for 664 yards, and eight touchdowns on the ground.

American quarterback Miles Hastings (UC Davis)

Hastings capped off his five-season tenure at UC Davis with a career year in 2024, as the San Marcos, California native completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 4,148 yards, and 35 touchdowns, setting program records with the latter two. Named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award Watch List, he was announced as a finalist for this year's award on November 26. The Aggies' 7-1 record was good enough for second place in the Big Sky, and Hastings will look to lead them to a victory in Saturday's FCS+ Championship quarter-final.

American quarterback Zack Annexstad (Illinois State)

A native of Norseland, Minnesota, Annexstad spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year, after wrapping up his collegiate career with Illinois State in 2023. His final season saw him complete 69.7 percent of his passes for 2,111 yards, and 17 touchdowns, also rushing 39 times for 149 yards, and a pair of scores, in nine games. A team captain that season, Annexstad also earned an all-conference honourable mention, along with First Team All-VFC Academic honours, and an FCS Academic All-Star nod.

American receiver Sean Ryan (Rutgers)

Ryan was last a member of the Baltimore Ravens, after a career-best senior season at Rutgers in 2022. The Brooklyn, New York native led his team with 440 receiving yards, 26 catches, and three touchdowns, including a season-high 76 yards against ranked Penn State on November 19. Ryan played his prior three seasons at West Virginia, totaling 69 catches for 882 yards, and a trio of touchdowns. He was a member of the Temple Owls in 2018, where he racked up 162 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions.

American offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (Toledo)

Hailing from Rochester, New York, Gurman's last stint was with the New York Jets, but he has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He played both left tackle and left guard over his final two college seasons at Toledo, helping his team's offence finish third in the MAC in total offence (494 points), and first in passing offence (325.8 yards per game). While at Edinboro, Gurman earned a First Team All-PSAC nod in 2020, and was named his team's offensive line MVP in 2019.

American defensive back Chris McDonald (Toledo)

Prior to a tenure with the Buccaneers, McDonald played five seasons at Toledo. His best year came in 2023, where he recorded 34 total tackles, eight pass deflections, and a pair of interceptions, one of which he ran back for a touchdown. The campaign saw the Miami, Florida product earn Third Team All-Mac honours, and leave the program fifth all-time with 32 pass break-ups. In total, McDonald racked up 141 total tackles, 32 pass deflections, five interceptions, two touchdowns, and a forced fumble throughout his time at Toledo.

American defensive back Isaiah Dunn (Oregon State)

Dunn has found himself with the Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and the Jets, respectively over the past few seasons, and was a standout at Oregon State over the course of four seasons. Though limited to seven games in 2020, Dunn enjoyed a productive 2019 campaign with the Beavers, racking up a career-high 42 total tackles, and eight pass deflections. All told, the Antioch, California native totaled 115 total tackles, and a forced fumble across 33 games.

American defensive lineman Ron Stone Jr. (Washington State)

Before spending training camp with the Raiders, Stone was a consistent producer at Washington State from 2019 through 2023. The San Jose, California native earned an All-Pac-12 Conference Honourable Mention in his final season, on the back of 60 total tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. Stone's 2022 year earned him an All-Pac-12 Conference Second Team Nod, and First Team in 2021. In preseason action with the Raiders, this year, Stone totaled five tackles, and two pass deflections in three games.

American defensive lineman Andre Carter (Indiana)

Now coming off of a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, Carter spent his senior college season with Indiana where he started in all 12 games, racking up 49 total tackles, three pass deflections, and two sacks. He earned an All-Big Ten honourable mention, for his efforts. A product of Detroit, Michigan, Carter spent the previous five seasons at Western Michigan, where he earned Second Team All-MAC recognition in 2022, on the back of 68 total tackles, two pass deflections, and career high's with seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

American linebacker Mikel Jones (Syracuse)

Jones has seen time with the Tennessee Titans, and the UFL's DC Defenders this year, after stints with the Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. The Orange named him a captain ahead of his senior 2022 season, a year removed from his career-best 2021 campaign that saw Jones record 109 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions. The prolific production earned Jones First Team All-ACC honours, a Pro Football Focus First Team All-ACC nod, and AP All-ACC recognition.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.