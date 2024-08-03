Rawhide Stampede the Ports in 11-3 Loss

August 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







VISALIA, Calif. - A two-homer night for Visalia, along with runs scoring on a balk and wild pitch, led to the Rawhide toppling the Ports 11-3 on Friday night for their fourth-straight win over Stockton.

The Rawhide got a run in the first and were threatening for more with runners at the corners, but the Ports sniffed out a delayed double steal as first baseman Nick Schwartz came home to get the runner at third caught in a run down to end the inning.

Visalia would get their first home run of the night in the second inning on Jackson Feltner's second home run in as many games. He ripped a line drive that just cleared the wall in left for a two-run blast to make it 3-0 Rawhide.

The Ports would get one back in the third when Dereck Salom hit a single up the middle as part of his four-hit night to score Darlyn Montero and make it a 3-1 game. The Rawhide wouldn't let Stockton get any closer however, as they would put together a four-run fourth to go up 7-1. There were a pair of RBI singles along with the balk and a wild pitch to complete the four-run frame.

They would put the game out of reach in the seventh when Ruben Santana hit a three-run homer out to left center for a 10-2 advantage. The Ports left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, and scratched across a run in the eighth, though they would leave them loaded again.

UP NEXT

Game Four will feature a matchup between Visalia RHP Daniel Nunez (1-1, 2.03) and the Ports' RHP Alejandro Manzano (4-1, 4.82).

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.