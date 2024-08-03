No Problem for NoJo and Fresno in 6-1 Win Over Lake Elsinore

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (14-20, 52-47) conquered the Lake Elsinore Storm (19-15, 51-47) 6-1 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 8-2 in their last 10 games at home against Lake Elsinore dating back to last season. The Grizzlies enjoyed their first win on the second day of a month in 2024, moving to 1-3. The five-run difference tied Fresno's largest margin of victory against Lake Elsinore since 2021, with the most recent occurrence happening on Tuesday (10-5).

For the fourth straight evening, the Grizzlies scored first (3-1 record). In the bottom of the first, Nolan Jones (Rockies MLB Rehab) and Robert Calaz (Rockies #11 prospect, Fresno debut) raced home on separate plays. Calaz swiped second and an errant throw to the base allowed Jones to scamper home from third. Then, a bunt RBI single by Luis Mendez netted Calaz. The Storm plated their lone run in the top of third from a Jose Sanabria sacrifice fly to center. Fresno extended their advantage to 5-1 with a three-run bottom of the fourth. Jason Hinchman hammered a homer to deep center field, his fourth longball of the year. Then, Jones clobbered a two-run clout to right field, his second wallop during his rehab stint. The Grizzlies added one final run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a Braylen Wimmer RBI single to right.

Overall, the Grizzlies offense collected 11 hits with eight of their nine batters tallying at least one hit. Jones, Hinchman and Mendez all picked up multi-hit contests, while each brought home a run. Both of Hinchman's hits (double and bomb), left the bat at over 100 MPH. Andy Perez scored twice and Felix Tena found his way on three times. Tena's triple lengthened his hit streak to seven games. Fresno stole five bases in the triumph with Perez mustering two of them. The Storm lineup grabbed five hits with one landing for a triple and another going for a double. The bottom five batters of the order each seized one hit while the top four hitters of the lineup went 0-for-14 with one RBI and walk.

Grizzlies' starter Jace Kaminska tossed two and one-third perfect innings before leaving with an injury. Kaminska fanned three batters with each strikeout completing a different out of the frame (1st, 2nd and 3rd out of an inning). He has not issued a walk in five consecutive games (June 30-August 2; 25.1 IP) and has permitted one free pass over his last eight outings (June 9-August 2; 41.1 IP). Kannon Handy (2-3) relished the decision after eating two and one-third innings up. Austin Becker (hold, 2), Hunter Mann and Brady Hill secured the win after four and one-third shutout frames. Mann punched out four over two clean innings of action.

Storm' righty Ian Koenig (0-3) agonized the defeat after four frames of five-run ball (four earned). Koenig was tagged for nine hits and one walk on Friday. Luis German, Miguel Valdez and Will Varmette strung together four excellent innings. Varmette whiffed the side and has struck out nine of the 10 outs logged. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park. Fans can grab their tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Nolan Jones (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 1B Jason Hinchman (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 11 K)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- RF Kaden Hollow (1-3, R, BB)

- C Colton Vincent (1-3, 2B, BB)

- DH Lamar King Jr. (1-4, 3B)

On Deck:

Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Lake Elsinore Storm at Fresno Grizzlies

Lake Elsinore RHP Miguel Mendez (1-3, 3.93) vs. Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (5-5, 5.56)

On That Fres-Note:

In five of the Grizzlies' last six wins, the offense has recorded 10 or more hits (71 total; 14.2 per game).

