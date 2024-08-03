Decker With Record-Setting Night in Win

August 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Cameron Decker had one of the most historic nights in Quakes' history on Friday at LoanMart Field, leading the Quakes to a 17-5 win over the San Jose Giants.

Decker, appearing in his first game of the series, finished with six hits, tying a club record. The 20-year-old also drove in ten runs, breaking the old franchise mark of eight, which was held by three different Quakes players.

His first of six hits came in the first, as his three-run homer (5) off San Jose starter Jacob Bresnahan (0-1) gave the Quakes a 3-0 lead.

Decker struck again in the second, this time with an RBI single, part of a three-run inning, as the Quakes took a 6-0 advantage.

They'd make it 9-0 in the fourth, with Decker contributing an RBI double.

In the fifth, Rancho got four more, with Decker picking up an RBI single to give the Quakes a 13-0 lead after five.

After a Ty Hanchey grand slam (2) made it 13-5 in the seventh, the Quakes went back to work, getting two more on a Decker two-run double.

Decker finished his record-setting night in the eighth, blasting his sixth and final hit down the left-field line, a two-run double to make it 17-5.

Kendall George had a career-high five hits and scored five runs, while Zhyir Hope had three hits and scored five runs as well.

The Quakes (20-14, 50-48) will send Cam Day (3-3) to the hill on Saturday, looking for a second straight win and three of five in the series. San Jose will counter with Ubert Mejias (3-4), with first pitch at 6:30pm.

