Quakes Thrash Storm on Opening Night

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes started the 2025 regular season on a high note, smashing the Lake Elsinore Storm by a final of 16-9 at LoanMart Field on Friday night.

Jaron Elkins shined in his Rancho debut, collecting four hits with four runs scored, as the offense posted 13 hits and took advantage of 11 Storm walks.

Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang allowed just one run over four innings, but couldn't get into the fifth inning to potentially net the win, as he left with a 10-1 lead.

Quakes' reliever Jholbran Herder (1-0) was credited with the win in relief, pitching 2.2 innings.

Rancho got several stand-out performances, with Kellon Lindsey having a solid debut with a double, an RBI and a pair of runs scored, including the first two runs of the game, helping to set the tone against Storm starter Maikel Miralles (0-1).

The Quakes (1-0) will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday night, sending Aidan Foeller (0-0) to the mound in his season debut. The Storm will counter with right-hander Bryan Balzer, with first pitch slated for 6:30pm.

Saturday night will feature 1,500 gold-trimmed Quakes jerseys given away to fans in attendance, thanks to IEHP. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

