Rawhide Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide announced their 2025 Opening Day roster on Friday headlined by 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks first round pick Slade Caldwell and three other MLB Pipeline Top 30 D-Backs prospects.

Visalia's 2025 squad debuts this Friday evening with a three game weekend series against Los Angeles Angels affiliate the Inland Empire 66ers at Valley Strong Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide website.

Rawhide fans will see plenty of familiar faces with 13 returners from the 2024 squad that made the California League playoffs. The 2025 Rawhide squad brings talented prospects from across the globe representing six different countries and territories.

Caldwell is the third D-Backs first overall draft pick to play in Visalia in the last four seasons following Druw Jones and Jordan Lawler. The two-time Arkansas Gatorade player of the year will make his anticipated professional debut on Friday. Caldwell led Valley View High School in Jonesboro Arkansas to a 5A State Championship before being the 29th overall pick in the 2024 draft. The outfielder is currently the 3rd ranked prospect in the D-Backs organization.

Yassel Soler brings additional hype to the Rawhide lineup. The No. 15 ranked D-Backs prospect saw a brief two game stint last season with Visalia. The third baseman will now start the year with the Rawhide after playing in six games for the D-Backs in Spring Training in addition to the team's Spring Breakout game.

Catcher Alberto Barriga starts his first full season at the Single-A level. He is the No. 27 prospect in the D-Backs system and the second highest ranked catcher. He excelled for the D-Backs' Arizona League Complex team in 2024 throwing out 24 baserunners, leading all complex catchers with 12 stolen bases and hitting for a .276 BA.

Key returners among Rawhide position players include catcher Adrian De Leon and infielder Ruben Santana.

Visalia's pitching corps includes a few notable fresh faces and eight returning pitchers from 2024. Starters Denny Larrondo and Adonys Perez fortify the Rawhide's rotation. Larrondo, a righty from Cuba led the Rawhide staff last season with 107 strikeouts and tied for the team lead with six wins. Adonys Perez was Visalia's workhouse pitcher in 2024 leading the squad with 96.1 innings pitched.

Starters Casey Anderson and Wilkin Paredes both also totaled six wins in 2024 and return for the 2025 season.

D-Backs No. 23 prospect Connor Foley fortifies the Rawhide's pitching staff. An All-Big Ten Second Team selection at Indiana he was drafted in the 5th round of the 2024 draft. Lefty Grayson Hitt also makes his Rawhide debut. He is a 2023 4th round pick from SEC collegiate power Alabama.

The Rawhide's season kicks off this Friday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia with a jersey giveaway sponsored by Budweiser & Bueno Beverage Company. The first 350 fans 21 & older will receive a jersey in the style of the Visalia Cubs, honoring the first year of professional baseball in Visalia. The first 500 fans inside Valley Strong Ballpark will also receive a 2025 Rawhide Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by the Kaweah Health Lifestyle Fitness Center.

For a full promotional schedule visit the Rawhide's website. Single game tickets, season ticket plans and group packages can be purchased online. Tickets can also be purchased during business hours at the Rawhide's Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health.

Rawhide Opening Day Roster:

PITCHERS (17)

Victor Morales

Connor Foley

Casey Anderson

Jesus Camejo

Wilkin Paredes

Grayson Hitt

Joangel Gonzalez

Denny Larrondo

Adonys Perez

Lorenzo Encarnacion

Darlin Pinales

Erick Reynoso

Nate Savino

Junior Sanchez

Travis Garnett

Deyer Zapata

Braden Quinn

CATCHERS (3)

Alberto Barriga

Diosfran Cabeza

Adrian De Leon

OUTFIELDERS (4)

Jose Alpuria

Slade Caldwell

Abdias De La Cruz

Alexander Benua

INFIELDERS (6)

Yassel Soler

Yerald Nin

Modeifi Marte

Adrian Rodriguez

Ruben Santana

Juan Corniel

