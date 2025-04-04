Encarnacion, Anderson Combine for Rawhide Shutout on Opening Day

April 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Lorenzo Encarnacion and Casey Anderson combined to pitch a shutout performance on the mound as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 4-0 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide (1-0) won on 2025 Opening Night over the 66ers (0-1) in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,649 fans.

Encarnacion tossed five shutout innings and earned the win in his opening day start. The Dominican Republic native allowed just two hits while totaling seven strikeouts and no walks.

Anderson dominated in relief with four shutout innings with two strikeouts and allowing just two baserunners. The Utah native earned the save.

Visalia scored all four runs in the first inning. Jose Alpuria doubled off the left field wall on the first pitch of the first inning and came around to score the game's first run. Four singles came later in the inning including a key two out single by Alberto Barriga.

Barriga, a catcher from Mexico, totaled two hits adding a double in the eighth inning. Yassel Soler added a two-hit night as well.

D-Backs 2024 1st round pick Slade Caldwell totaled a single, walk and run in his professional debut while also making a running catch in center field in the second inning.

Opening weekend at Valley Strong Ballpark presented by Budwesier and the Bueno Beverage Company continues on Saturday with postgame fireworks presented by Budweiser. The first 500 fans will also receive a Clear Backpack Giveaway presented by Tint Master Visalia. First pitch between Visalia and Inland Empire is slated for 6:30 PM.

Fans can purchase tickets online or at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.