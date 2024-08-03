Munoz Saves Quakes in Tenth

August 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Samuel Munoz rescued the Quakes on Saturday night, as his tenth-inning single drove in the game-winning run, as Rancho Cucamonga edged San Jose in walk-off fashion, 7-6 at LoanMart Field.

The Giants forced extras with a two-out ninth-inning homer off the bat of Cesar Quintas, setting up the moment for Munoz, as the Quakes won their second straight and for the third time in five games in the series.

Rancho built a 6-1 lead, as Munoz chipped in earlier in the night with a two-run blast, his third of the year, making it a five-run lead in the fifth.

San Jose chipped away, as Robert Hipwell slugged his first career homer, making it 6-2 in the sixth.

The Giants got another in the eighth, and thanks to an error in the ninth, got an extra chance against Christian Ruebeck, as Quintas smashed his team-leading tenth homer of the year, tying the game at 6-6.

Felix Cabrera (6-3) stranded two runners in the tenth and paved the way for Munoz to end it, as he singled home pinch-runner Juan Alonso from second to open the tenth against Tim Manning (0-1).

The Quakes (21-14, 51-48) will look for a series-win on Sunday at 5:00pm, sending Christian Zazueta (0-2) to the mound against San Jose's Ryan Vanderhei (2-1) in the final game of the six-game set.

Sunday is Kids Eat Free, thanks to IEHP and kids will Run the Bases after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.