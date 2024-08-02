Rawhide Keep Ports at Bay in 8-2 Loss

VISALIA, Calif. - The Rawhide took control early on Thursday night in their most convincing win over the Ports in the series, topping Stockton 8-2 for their third-straight win.

A walk and a single for Visalia in the second inning was followed by a two-RBI double for last night's walk-off hero, Jefferson Pena, that gave the Rawhide an early 2-0 lead. They would tack on two more in the third when Angel Ortiz doubled off the wall in left to put the Rawhide ahead 4-0.

They would take firm control of the game open in the bottom of the fifth, when Jackson Feltner blasted a three-run homer off the scoreboard in left for a 7-0 Rawhide lead. Feltner would then make it 8-0 on a sac fly in the bottom of the seventh.

The Ports would get on the board in the eighth when Myles Naylor belted a triple off the wall in center to score Dereck Salom, and Joseph Rodriguez doubled to right center to score Clark Elliott in the ninth to account for the Ports scoring on the night.

UP NEXT

Game four is scheduled for 6:30 PM at Valley Strong Ballpark. Visalia RHP Casey Anderson (2-8, 8.53) will get the start against the Ports RHP Tom Reisinger (1-3, 7.75).

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at [email protected].

