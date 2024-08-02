Chukchansi Park Is the Place to be Tonight: Fireworks, Rehabber, Prospect and More

August 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Rockies' OF Nolan Jones is set to make another rehab start (batting 2nd and will DH) for the Fresno Grizzlies TONIGHT. Jones had a multi-hit game and the lone RBI in yesterday's loss.

Rockies' #11 prospect Robert Calaz (Cuh-las) has been added to the Grizzlies roster. He will bat 3rd and play RF for the Fresno Grizzlies TONIGHT.

First pitch for tonight is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT. Chukchansi Park is the place to be tonight! Get ready for all of the action - tickets start at just $12! Grab your tickets at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

NOJO IN FRESNO FOR MLB REHAB: The Colorado Rockies have sent outfielder Nolan Jones to the Grizzlies for a rehab assignment (lower back strain, 10-Day IL). This is the second time this season that Fresno will be graced with a rehabber from Colorado. RHP Germán Márquez started for Fresno on June 16 versus Rancho Cucamonga. Jones enters his ninth professional season and his second with the Rockies. He was dealt to Colorado from the Cleveland Guardians on November 15, 2022 for former Grizzlies INF Juan Brito. In 2023, Jones finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting after becoming the first rookie in Major League history to have at least 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 19 outfield assists in a season. Jones led the Majors with 19 outfield assists in 93 games in 2023, a franchise record surpassing Dante Bichette's 17 assists in 144 games in 1999. Welcome to Growlifornia Nolan Jones!

CALAZ JOINS THE GRIZZLIES: Rockies #11 overall prospect Robert Calaz has been assigned to the Grizzlies as of August 2. The Dominican outfielder has dominated in his two years since signing as an International Free Agent on January 15, 2023 for $1.7 million (17 years old at the time). Calaz, who is now 18, is coming off a MVP season down with the ACL Rockies, where he led the league in Triple Crown categories (HR, AVG, RBI). Before joining Fresno, Calaz led the ACL in seven different statistical categories over 49 games: batting average (.349), homers (10), RBI (45), OBP (.462), slugging percentage (.651), OPS (1.113) and total bases (112). Calaz has been compared to former Grizzlies' OF Yanquiel Fernandez. Welcome to Growlifornia Robert Calaz!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.