Quakes Drop a Wild One on Thursday

August 2, 2024

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The San Jose Giants won in a shootout on Thursday night at LoanMart Field, edging the Quakes by a final of 13-12.

The 25-run, 30-hit contest was an entertaining affair, as each team blew a four-run lead, watching as the opposition posted a huge inning.

Leading 2-0 after one inning, Rancho allowed San Jose to take their first lead of the night, as Moises Brito surrendered a grand slam to Bo Davidson (5), making it a 6-2 game.

Rancho immediately answered, posting an eight-spot in the second to take a 10-6 lead. Kendall George, Sean McLain and Wilman Diaz all had two-RBI hits in the inning, chasing Giants' starter Cale Lansville.

The Giants then answered with four more in the third, as Justin Bench's two-run homer (2) tied the game at 10-10.

San Jose took the lead again in the fifth, then got a home run from Elian Rayo (5) in the sixth, taking a 12-10 lead.

Diaz, who had five hits and four RBIs on the night would answer again, as his two-out single made it 12-11 in the sixth, before he tied it with yet another two-out single in the eighth.

But with the game tied at 12-12 in the ninth, Reynaldo Yean (2-1) walked the leadoff hitter and gave up a two-out single to Bench, scoring Ty Hanchey with the eventual winner.

Rancho went 1-2-3 in the ninth against reliever Josh Wolf (1-0), as the Giants locked up their second win of the series.

The Quakes have not yet officially named a starter for Friday night. The Giants will throw Shane Rademacher (7-2), with first pitch at 6:30pm.

On Friday, 1,500 fans will take home a Rancho Cucamonga BBQs Jersey, thanks to Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

