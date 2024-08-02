Perez, Fresno Pinched By Lake Elsinore 4-1 To Open August

August 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (13-20, 51-47) stumbled to the Lake Elsinore Storm (19-14, 51-46) 4-1 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno saw their three-game winning streak against Lake Elsinore come to an end, dropping just their second contest over their last nine home affairs versus the Storm. With the setback to open August, the Grizzlies have now moved to 0-5 (includes one double-header) on the first day of a month. Fresno has scored one run in two of those five games and have a -14 run differential overall.

The Grizzlies offense scattered seven hits with two of them landing for doubles. Four of their seven hits led off an inning, with only one run scoring. Ben McCabe smacked a leadoff single in the bottom of the third and trotted home on a Nolan Jones RBI single to center. Jones, who is on Rockies MLB Rehab, had the only multi-hit game and RBI for Fresno. Over three games with the Grizzlies, Jones has provided at least one RBI on two of his three hits. Tevin Tucker and Andy Perez each whacked doubles while Felix Tena extended his hit streak to six games.

Fresno righty Bryan Perez (4-5) suffered the tough-luck loss despite a quality start. Perez chucked six innings of two-run ball, allowing a pair of hits and walks while fanning six. Unfortunately, Perez beaned four batters as well, tying a Grizzlies franchise record for most hit-by-pitches in a game. Mike McMullen had the previous record set on July 18, 2000 at Beiden Field. Perez was not even born yet when that record was established, and Grizzlies OF Brad Cumbest was just five days old.

Despite all the hit-by-pitches and free passes, the Storm didn't record a hit or a run until the top of the sixth inning. B.Y. Choi roped his first extra-base hit and RBI for Lake Elsinore with a double to the gap. It was followed by a Ryan Wilson RBI triple to put the Storm ahead 2-1. That frame also had the record-breaking hit-by-pitch to Colton Vincent. Lake Elsinore notched two insurance runs, one in the eighth and another in the ninth. An error plated Oswaldo Linares and a Choi RBI single netted Jose Sanabria.

Storm starter Eric Yost (4-2) earned his second win of the season against the Grizzlies after six innings of work. Yost gave up one run on seven hits and no walks while punching out six. Alejandro Lugo, Javier Chacon and Harry Gustin combined for three hitless and scoreless frames to secure the triumph. Gustin enjoyed his first save with Lake Elsinore. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park. Fans can grab their tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Nolan Jones (2-4, RBI; MLB Rehab)

- RHP Bryan Perez (6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 HBP, 6 K)

- 2B Tevin Tucker (1-2, 2B)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- SS B.Y. Choi (3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Ryan Wilson (1-2, 3B, RBI, BB, HBP)

- Storm Pitching Staff (9.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K)

On Deck:

Friday, August 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Lake Elsinore Storm at Fresno Grizzlies

Lake Elsinore RHP Ian Koenig (0-2, 6.93) vs. Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (5-5, 2.86)

On That Fres-Note:

Tyler Hoffman and Bryson Hammer pooled together three innings of relief for Fresno. Hoffman struck out the side, but ran into control issues as well.

