Rawhide Fall to Grizzlies in Extras

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide played into extra innings for the third time this season but fell to the Grizzlies in the 12th inning by a score of 6-3.

Josh Swales, the Rawhide starting pitcher, threw a career-high five innings. He gave up one run off a Braiden Ward homerun in the third inning. Jacen Roberson hit his second homerun in as many games. This solo shot tied the game in the seventh inning at 2-2.

Rawhide had chances to score in extra innings but could not capitalize. The Grizzlies scored four runs in the 12th inning, although all runs are unearned to pitcher Alex Valdez. Rawhide scored one in the bottom of the 12th inning, but it was not enough to extend the game.

Rawhide will Avery Short on the mound for Game 3 tomorrow at 6:30 P.M.

