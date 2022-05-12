Rancho Falls to Ports

May 12, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Stockton's Denzel Clarke smashed a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, as Stockton defeated Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday night, 7-6 at LoanMart Field.

Tied at 5-5 in the eighth, Quakes' reliever Ronan Kopp (3-1) got the first two hitters but allowed T.J. Schofield-Sam to reach with a single, bringing Clarke to the plate. Clarke delivered a long homer to left, his team-leading fifth, making it 7-5.

The Quakes rallied for a run in the ninth, as Austin Gauthier's two-out single scored Luis Rodriguez to make it 7-6. But with the tying run at first, Stockton's Hunter Breault struck out Yunior Garcia to end the game and earn his third save.

The Ports built an early lead in the first at 3-0, but Rancho stormed back, eventually taking a 5-4 lead.

Diego Cartaya blasted his team-leading seventh homer of the year in the loss.

Stockton's Jack Owen (1-2) earned the win in relief with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

Despite the loss, the Quakes (18-11) remain tied for first in the South Division after Lake Elsinore's loss on Wednesday night in San Jose. Rancho will send Jerming Rosario (1-2) to the mound on Thursday, as he takes on Luke Anderson (0-1) at 6:30pm.

Thursday is another Thirsty Thursday with drink specials throughout the night. It's also our first Copa De La Diversion, as the Quakes will be wearing Temblores caps and jerseys to celebrate our local Hispanic pride and heritage. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.