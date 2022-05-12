Mariners Announce Veronica Hernandez as Modesto Nuts New General Manager

MODESTO, CA - Veronica Hernandez has been named General Manager of the Modesto Nuts Trevor Gooby, the Mariners Sr. Vice President of Ballpark Operations, announced today.

Hernandez is the first female General Manager in the team's history and the first Latina General Manager in Minor League Baseball.

Hernandez joined the Nuts organization in 2018 as the Director of Marketing, where she oversaw all aspects of marketing, including website content, social media, community outreach, in-game promotions, and more. She was promoted to Assistant General Manager this past January.

Veronica's determination, hard work and love for the sport has shined these past four years and we couldn't be more excited to have her lead the Modesto Nuts into the future," Gooby said.

With Hernandez's promotion, she joins other women in the Mariners farm system who are leading several divisions within the various teams, including Arkansas Travelers GM Sophie Ozier and Ashley Schutt, the Tacoma Rainiers Director of Baseball Operations & Merchandise. Out of 120 Minor League Baseball teams, Hernandez is now one of three Latino General Managers and one of seven women who are General Managers.

"I would like to thank the Seattle Mariners for this opportunity. It is a surreal moment, and I am proud to pave the way for future Latina General Managers, " Hernandez stated. "I am honored to have been selected, but the hard work starts now, and I can't wait to immerse myself in this new role.

Prior to joining the Modesto Nuts, Hernandez worked for a handful of teams across the country in Minor League Baseball since 2015. Throughout her sports career, she primarily focused on community relations, promotions, and event planning. Hernandez was raised in New Milford, CT and grew up skiing and playing soccer before spending four years at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY.

