Giants Erupt Offensively in 11-1 Rout of Storm

May 12, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants achieved new season-highs in runs scored and hits in an 11-1 blowout victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday evening at Excite Ballpark. Vaun Brown and Rayner Santana each homered as part of an 18-hit offensive attack with every player in the Giants lineup recording at least one hit. Tandem pitchers Matt Mikulski and Trevor McDonald combined on 13 strikeouts and no walks with only one run allowed over the first eight innings in dominant performances on the mound as San Jose (17-12) evened the series against Lake Elsinore at a game apiece.

The Storm enjoyed a short-lived 1-0 lead on Wednesday when Matthew Acosta led off the top of the second with a solo home run before the Giants immediately answered in the bottom of the inning. Three straight one-out singles from Victor Bericoto, Dilan Rosario and Abdiel Layer produced the tying run before Najee Gaskins' sacrifice fly gave San Jose a 2-1 lead.

After Mikulski set down the side in order in the top of the third, the Giants kept the pressure on with two more runs in the bottom half. With one out, Aeverson Arteaga singled before Brown stepped to the plate and laced an RBI triple into the right center field gap. Two batters later, Bericoto's two-out single brought home Brown to make it 4-1.

San Jose then broke the game open with a five-run bottom of the fourth on a pair of homers. Gaskins started the inning with a single before Santana clobbered a 1-1 pitch over the fence in deep right center for a two-run homer. The 418-foot opposite field blast was Santana's third home run of the season and it stretched the lead to 6-1.

Consecutive singles from Grant McCray and Arteaga followed the long ball before Brown came up and belted his own home run - a towering three-run shot to left. The round-tripper was Brown's team-leading seventh of the season and it made the score 9-1.

Meanwhile, Mikulski tossed a season-high five innings in his start yielding only one run and three hits. The left-hander walked none, worked around two batters and struck out a career-high seven. Mikulski finished his outing with three consecutive strikeouts in a scoreless top of the fifth.

McDonald then relieved Mikulski to begin the top of the sixth and dazzled in long relief with three perfect innings out of the bullpen. McDonald struck out six of the nine batters he faced and threw 28 of his 37 pitches for strikes. McDonald fanned all three hitters in the top of the sixth before one punchout in the seventh and two more strikeouts in the eighth inning.

The Giants capped the scoring for the night with a two-run bottom of the seventh. A walk to Gaskins and a double off the bat of Santana put runners on second and third before McCray ripped a two-RBI triple down the right field line to extend the lead to 11-1.

Esmerlin Vinicio closed it out for San Jose with a scoreless top of the ninth.

The Giants outfield of Vaun Brown (left), Grant McCray (center) & Victor Bericoto (right) was a combined 9-for-15 with two triples, one home run and seven RBI's on Wednesday

GIANTS NOTES

Hot Hitters: Grant McCray (4-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI) and Vaun Brown (2-for-5, 3B, HR, 4 RBI) extended their hitting streaks to nine games and seven games respectively. McCray is hitting .488 (20-for-41) during his hit streak with four home runs while Brown is batting at a .467 clip (14-for-30) during his streak with five homers. Brown has now homered in each of the last five games that he has started.

Inside The Box Score: The Giants out-hit the Storm by an 18-3 margin. Victor Bericoto (3-for-5, RBI), Rayner Santana (2-for-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Aeverson Arteaga (2-for-5) and Abdiel Layer (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) also had multi-hit games for San Jose. Lake Elsinore did not record a hit after the fourth inning.

On The Mound: Matt Mikulski earned the first win of his professional career with his stellar start on Wednesday. The five-inning performance matched the longest outing by a Giants pitcher this year. Trevor McDonald lowered his season ERA to 1.40 following his three perfect innings.

Margin Of Victory: Wednesday was also the Giants' largest margin of victory this season (previous high: 9-0 win at Stockton last Saturday).

On Deck: The Giants and Storm continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Eric Silva is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

