Bernabel, Grizzlies corral Rawhide 6-3 in 12 innings

Visalia, CA - In the longest game in terms of innings as a Rockies affiliate, the Fresno Grizzlies (18-11) outlasted the Visalia Rawhide (8-21) 6-3 in 12 frames Wednesday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. The triumph gave the Grizzlies their ninth straight road victory, tying their longest away win streak from last season (July 9-18). Fresno also improved to 21-5 against Visalia while outscoring the Rawhide 160-107 over those 26 contests.

The 3-hour and 32-minute barn burner saw the squads combine for 22 hits (seven for extra-bases), 12 walks and 32 strikeouts. Both offenses had 11 hits with seven total players notching multi-hit affairs. The Grizzlies lineup struck out 16 times, breaking their season-high while the Fresno pitching staff punched out 16, matching their 2022 best mark.

Visalia took a 1-0 lead in the first when Jordan Lawlar smoked a double to right, scoring Sheng-Ping Chen. Fresno knotted the contest at one in the third when Braiden Ward launched a solo shot to right-center field. It was his fourth longball of the season. In the seventh, two walks and hit-by-pitches notched another Grizzlies run. Trevor Boone was the recipient of that run while Juan Brito received the RBI.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jacen Roberson tied the game at two with a booming bomb to right field. It was Roberson's second straight contest going deep and third of his 2022 campaign. Over the next few innings, both clubs couldn't come up with the big knock until the 12th frame. A high chopper netted Boone and put the Grizzlies up 3-2. Then, Warming Bernabel clobbered a three-run clout to left-center field, his fifth dinger of the year. The 6-2 lead held in the bottom half of the frame despite a Lawlar RBI single.

Four Fresno starters enjoyed multi-hit games with Hunter Goodman leading the charge. The catcher had three hits in six at-bats. Bernabel, Brito and Ward each tallied a pair of hits with Bernabel extending his hit streak to 12 games. For Visalia, three batters grabbed multi-hit contests as well. Lawlar had three hits while Jean Walters and Juan Batista mustered two rips.

As good as the offense was, the pitching was step-for-step with it. Grizzlies' righty Case Williams did not factor in the decision despite tossing a career-high six and one-third frames. He allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk while fanning eight (tied career-high). Juan Mejia followed Williams with two and two-thirds shutout innings. Mejia struck out four, with two coming in key situations. Tyler Ahearn (1-1) earned the triumph after two and one-third frames, punching out two. Sergio Sanchez wrapped up the affair with a pair of strikeouts, completing his first save of the year. The Rawhide staff fanned 16 with each pitcher yielding multiple punchouts. Alex Valdez (0-1) suffered the loss. Both teams are back in action on Thursday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2 BB, CS)

- CF Braiden Ward (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- RHP Juan Mejia (2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

- RHP Case Williams (6.1 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- SS Jordan Lawlar (3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, BB)

- DH Jacen Roberson (1-4, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- RHP Jean Marcelino (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

