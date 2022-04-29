Rancho Rallies to Third Straight Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Luis Rodriguez had three hits and drove in three, as Rancho Cucamonga rallied to score the game's last five runs on Thursday, taking a third straight win over Visalia, 5-2 at LoanMart Field.

Rodriguez delivered a two-run, two-out single to tie the game in the sixth, then came through again in the eighth, helping give the Quakes some insurance with an RBI single.

Ronan Kopp (2-0) was solid out of the bullpen, as he took over in the eighth and gave the Quakes a pair of scoreless innings to notch the win.

Tied at 2-2 in the eighth, Jose Ramos put the Quakes ahead to stay, as he singled home Alex De Jesus to make it a 3-2 contest against Jose Alcantara (1-1). Rancho padded that lead, as after Rodriguez made it 4-2 with his third hit of the night, Austin Gauthier singled home Damon Keith to round out the scoring at 5-2.

Dodgers' rehabber Tommy Kahnle was tasked with getting the final out of the third inning, but allowed a pair of hits and a run, as Visalia took a 2-0 lead. Kahnle is expected to return to Rancho later in the home stand for his sixth appearance in a Quakes' uniform.

The Quakes (11-7) look for four straight on Friday night, sending Edgardo Henriquez (1-0) to the mound against Visalia's Penial Otano (0-1). Game time is 6:30pm on Friday.

Friday is Family RV Family Feast Night, as fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches Tickets are available at rcquakes.com and game time is 6:30pm.

