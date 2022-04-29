Ports Bats Fall Silent in Loss to Fresno

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Fresno Grizzlies continued their hot-hitting ways at Banner Island Ballpark as the Ports dropped their fourth straight, falling 9-2 on Thursday night in downtown Stockton.

For the third straight game to start the series, the Grizzlies (10-8) took the lead in the top of the first inning. With runners on first and second and two outs, second baseman Juan Brito hit a booming triple off the center field wall to drive in two runs and make it 2 - 0 Fresno.

The Grizzlies struck for two more in the bottom of the second. EJ Andrews, Jr. walked to lead off the frame and moved to second on a base hit to right center by first baseman Bryant Quijada. After a wild pitch put runners at second and third, Amador drove in Andrews, Jr. with a groundout to second base to increase the Grizzly advantage to 3 -0.

With two outs, Quijada then scored on a wild pitch to give the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead.

The Ports (6-12) got two back in the bottom of the fifth. Robert Puason led off the inning with a single, moved up to second on a balk and advanced to third on a groundout to second base. Denzel Clarke and Nick Brueser then followed with doubles to right field to plate two runs and cut the Fresno advantage to 4-2.

With three runs in the top of the seventh and two in the eighth, though, the Grizzlies put the game out of reach. A single and error began the top of the seventh inning for Fresno to put runners on first and second for Brito, who drove in his third run of the game with an RBI double off the wall in center field to make it 5-2. With runners on second and third and the infield drawn in Juan Guererro hit a soft line drive over Puason's head at shortstop to score two more runs and increase the Fresno advantage to 7-2.

Adael Amador led off the eighth with a solo home run and the Grizzlies added another with a sacrifice fly from Brito to make it 9-2.

Fresno starter Even Shawver (2-0) got the win, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings while Ports' starter Luke Anderson (0-1) suffered the loss after being tagged for four runs on eight hits over five innings.

The Ports will look to get back on track in game four of their six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday at 7:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

