Lake Elsinore Storm Lose First Game of the Series in the 9th Inning

April 29, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The Lake Elsinore Storm again found themselves trailing early in tonight's game against the Inland Empire 66ers. After two scoreless innings, the 66ers took the first lead of the game on an Arol Vera home run to deep right field. The bottom of the Storm's lineup would respond immediately as Victor Duarte picked up his first hit with the Storm and Kervin Pichardo would follow him with a double to left field.

The Storm would again fall prey to a disastrous inning in the 4th. Following a flyout, the 66ers would reach base in 6 straight at bats. This string of baserunners all came on varying degrees of defensive miscues. It included two walks, two singles, a hit batter, and a fielding error. This would extend the 66ers lead to four runs, putting the scoreboard at 5-1.

However, much like last night, the Storm would rally back to tie the game at 6 runs apiece. It began with more bottom-of-the-order production as Duarte would double, allowing Pierce Jones to race home and score. The 66eres would have their own version of defensive collapse in the 6th inning as Jones would walk in a run and a wild pitch would score Justin Farmer. This would close the score to 6-4.

Carlos Luis would tie the game in the bottom of the 7th on a hard-hit double that was inches away from leaving the yard. Matt Sparling would follow this clutch piece of hitting by pitching a scoreless frame in the top of the 8th inning. However, the Storm would fail to score in the bottom of the 8th and the 66ers would break the tie in the top of the 9th.

Luckily, James Wood led things off in the bottom of the 9th and would reach base with his second walk of the game. Unfortunately, Lucas Dunn would follow his walk with a strikeout and Matt Acosta would smash a ball right into the first baseman's glove, allowing the game to conclude on an unassisted double play.

The Storm will look to clinch a series split tomorrow for Halfway to Halloween, a night where our fans can show up to the stadium in costume and receive 20% off at our Box Office!

-Written by Justin Jett

California League Stories from April 29, 2022

