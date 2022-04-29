Offense, Shawver shine again as Fresno topples Stockton 9-2

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-8) overwhelmed the Stockton Ports (6-12) 9-2 Thursday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 6-0 (+35 run differential) against Stockton this year, 23-7 versus the Ports over the past two seasons and 14-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. In the series, the Grizzlies have tallied 43 hits with 10 of them leaving the yard and have outscored the Ports 26-5.

For the third straight game, the Fresno offense collected double-digit hits. Eight of the nine starters notched at least one hit with five batters mustering two or more of them. Juan Brito led the charge with a three-hit evening. The second baseman relished a double, triple and four RBI (all career-highs). Adael Amador continued his red-hot play, going deep for the third consecutive contest. Amador has four homers in the series and a team-best six clouts on the year.

Warming Bernabel also highlighted the offensive explosion, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. He spanked a pair of singles, drew two walks and was hit by a pitch. Juan Guerrero and Bryant Quijada each roped a pair of singles with Guerrero picking up two RBI.

The run support aided the outstanding start by Grizzlies lefty Evan Shawver (2-0, win). He tossed five innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while punching out a career-best six. Juan Mejia (hold, 2) followed Shawver with two scoreless frames, striking out three. Bryce McGowan and Tyler Ras worked the final two innings, fanning a trio of Ports' batters. The quartet of arms recorded 12 punchouts in the triumph.

Stockton leadoff hitter Denzel Clarke once again gave trouble to the Grizzlies staff. Clarke whacked three hits with two for doubles and inked one of the two Ports' RBI. Luke Anderson (0-1) took the defeat after permitting four runs in five frames. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Juan Brito (3-4, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, R)

- SS Adael Amador (3-6, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (2-2, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP, 2 SB)

- LHP Evan Shawver (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RF Denzel Clarke (3-4, 2 2B, RBI, R)

- 1B Nick Brueser (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB)

- RHP Clark Cota (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday April 29 Stockton Ports (Road) Fresno RHP Brayan Castillo (0-1, 4.50) vs. Stockton RHP Kyle Virbitsky (1-0, 5.02) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies offense have powered 10 homers over their past three games and 18 dingers over their first six affairs against the Ports this season, with two contests of five taters each.

Fresno pitching has struck out 28 batters over the past two contests and the bullpen has only allowed one hit over their last eight innings.

