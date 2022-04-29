Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

April 29, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Brayan Castillo and Ports RHP Kyle Virbitsky are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Recent Transactions:

4/28: OF Benny Montgomery: Placed on IL

Catcher Braxton Fulford has thrown out 7 of 10 base stealers this season. He has 8 hits over his last three games (2 3-hits and 1 2-hit), five runs scored too (2 last 2 games)

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: Thanks to last night's 9-2 win, the Grizzlies improved to 6-0 (+35 run differential) against Stockton this year, 23-7 against the Ports over the past two seasons and 14-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno and Stockton will meet 24 more times in the 132 game California League schedule, with one more three-game set and four six-game series planned. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: In the current series, the Grizzlies have tallied 43 hits with 10 of them leaving the yard and have outscored the Ports 26-5. Fresno has mashed 18 homers over their first six affairs against Stockton this season, with two contests of five taters each. For the third straight game, the Fresno offense collected double-digit hits. On Thursday, eight of the nine starters notched at least one hit with five batters mustering two or more of them. Juan Brito led the charge with a three-hit evening. The second baseman relished a double, triple and four RBI (all career-highs). Adael Amador continued his red-hot play, going deep for the third consecutive contest. Amador has four homers in the series and a team-best six clouts on the year. Warming Bernabel also highlighted the offensive explosion, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. He spanked a pair of singles, drew two walks and was hit by a pitch. Juan Guerrero and Bryant Quijada each roped a pair of singles with Guerrero picking up two RBI. On the other side of the ball, the Fresno pitching staff has struck out 28 batters over the past two contests and the bullpen has only allowed one hit over their last eight innings. The last two Grizzlies starters, Case Williams and Evan Shawver hurled five innings and both of them picked up career-high strikeouts.

AMADOR IS AMAZING: Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown bat ability way beyond his years. Yesterday in Stockton, Amador smacked his fourth homer over his last three contests, giving him a team-leading six on the 2022 campaign. Amador has now gone deep in three consecutive games, the most since Zac Veen did it last year from July 14-17 (Game 1), also in Stockton. The last Grizzlies player to homer in four straight contests was Colin Simpson last year, from July 9-14 at San Jose and at Stockton. He also ranks in the Top 10 in nine California League offensive categories. Amador is ranked first in homers (6), first in total bases (44), second in OPS (1.101), third in slugging percentage (.657), third in hits (23), fourth in batting average (.343), tied for fourth in extra base hits (9), tied for sixth in OBP (.444) and tied for seventh in walks (13) among all qualified hitters.

CASTILLO GETS THE NOD: The Grizzlies will give the ball tonight to Brayan Castillo for the fourth time this season. Castillo hurled five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning a pair in his first start against the Stockton Ports on Opening Night. In his second outing of the 2022 campaign (first road start), Castillo tossed four and two-thirds shutout frames, permitting three hits while punching out six against the San Jose Giants. On April 23 (third start), Castillo lasted three and two-thirds innings against the Lake Elsinore Storm and will look to regain his dominant form tonight at Banner Island Ballpark. The 21-year old Dominican native enters his fifth professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization. At instructional ball, Castillo showed a 93-97 MPH fastball, a slider that showed more depth than tilt and a changeup in the high-80s. Read more about the righty on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (1-5), Beige (3-1), Black & Gold (1-0), Gray (5-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-1).

APRIL 30, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (0-0, 4.40) vs RHP Grant Judkins (1-0, 4.40)

MAY 1, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 2:09 PM PT

LHP Mason Green (0-1, 3.68) vs RHP Blake Beers (1-1, 2.70)

MAY 3, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 11:05 AM PT

TBA vs RHP Cullen Kafka (0-1, 4.09)

MAY 4, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs RHP Case Williams (1-1, 6.92)

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.